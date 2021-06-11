Weekend Rain Chances Lower, But Temperatures Higher

by Ben Lang

Friday was oh-so-similar to most of this week. Clouds were widespread this morning, and again, showers and storms fired up prior to midday. Despite the presence of showers and storms throughout the day, temperatures in many locations peaked in the low 90s. The coverage of rain remains isolated Friday evening and overnight, but the rain chance doesn’t drop to zero. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy, warm, and humid night with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Showers and storms could fire up prior to midday once more on Saturday. There’s about a 50/50 chance you’ll see a shower or storm, however brief, at some point during the day. Keep in mind that these could be locally heavy bursts of rain. Showers and storms may continue through Saturday evening, but looks like the rain comes to and end overnight. Outside of the chance for rain, Saturday features some breaks of sunshine and highs in the low 90s.

Sunday finally looks more typical weather-wise for this time of year. Expect more sunshine throughout the day, and only an isolated coverage of showers and storms through the afternoon. The trade-off for more sunshine and a lower rain chance is higher heat. Many locations could reach the mid 90s Sunday afternoon.

Slim rain chances continue in our forecast for next week, while afternoon highs peak in the low to possibly mid 90s next Monday and Tuesday. The heat backs down a touch Wednesday, but high temperatures still warm to near 90°. The chance for rain may increase for Father’s Day weekend, but remains scattered in nature.