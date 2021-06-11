What the Tech? App of the Day: Chopra

by Alabama News Network Staff

Of all the categories in the App Stores, few saw growth and downloads in the past year more than apps for meditation and personal growth.

COVID-19, isolation, and a stressful election are all to blame. New meditation apps popped up all of 2020 including one from spiritual guru Deepak Chopra.

Chopra Meditation & Well-Being offers many of the same features and helps that other meditation apps offer but this one is led by Chopra and his team with decades of experience.

Once the app is installed and you sign up for an account, you’re given a few questions about yourself and why you’re downloading a meditation app in the first place. Based on your answer the app gives you several lessons or sessions to get started.

I found topics on getting better sleep, relieving stress, find peace and calm, gain confidence and help with relationships. There are topics and sessions just for kids as well.

The sessions are 5, 10, 20, and 30 minutes long, and some are led by the soothing voice of Chopra while others are from members of his team.

If it’s the first time you’re trying meditation there are lessons for that as well.

The app is free and there are free sessions to choose from but if you want the full package an annual subscription is $70. There’s a free 7-day trial for the pro subscription. Just remember to unsubscribe before day 6 to avoid being billed for the entire year.