Alexander City Jazz Fest Continues Saturday Night

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Alexander City Jazz Fest – June 11, 2021 – Alabama News Network

2/3 Alexander City Jazz Fest – June 11, 2021 – Alabama News Network

3/3 Alexander City Jazz Fest – June 11, 2021 – Alabama News Network





The 31st annual Alexander City Jazz Fest continues Saturday for its second night.

The Saturday night event will take place at The AMP on Lake Martin.

Friday night’s performances were at Strand Park in Alexander City, with the Benjamin Russell High School Jazz Band, AJ Ghent and Grammy Award nominated Larkin Poe taking the stage.

“Oh, it’s great,” music lover John Johnson told Alabama News Network. “You know, it’s 31 years of doing this now in Alexander City, and it’s always good to come up here and just hang out and everybody’s ready to get out after COVID, so it’s all good,” he said.

The music festival is free.

SCHEDULE:

Saturday, June 12 – The AMP

The Selfless Lovers, 6 – 7 pm

North 41, 7:30 – 8:30 pm

Funk You, 9 – 10:30 pm

More information can be found at www.alexcityjazzfest.com