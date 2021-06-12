Man Shot and Killed on Carmichael Road in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on Carmichael Road this morning.

Police say 37-year-0ld Daniel Ellison of Clanton was found shot in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road at about 4:15 a.m. That is near the intersection with Eastern Boulevard.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have made no arrests.

This was the second fatal shooting in Montgomery this morning. The first happened on Robinson Street.

These are the 37th and 38th homicides of the year in the city. Police don’t believe they are related.

If you have a tip to help investigators, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.