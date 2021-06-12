Montgomery Police Investigating Fatal Shooting on Robinson Street

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating the shooting death of a man on Robinson Street. That’s just west of Interstate 65 and north of Day Street, west of downtown.

Police say 26-year-old Joseph McLean was found shot in the 700 block of Robinson Street about 3 o’clock this morning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

This was the first of two fatal shootings that happened in Montgomery this morning. The other was on Carmichael Road.

These are the 37th and 38th homicides of the year in the city. Police don’t believe they are related.

If you have a tip to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.