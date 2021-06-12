Rain Chances Decreasing But Heat Rising

by Riley Blackwell

We’ve had some stronger storms today, along with a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings, but rain and storms are beginning to dissipate. Our heat index values earlier were nearing and even over 100 in some spots. However, the rain we had earlier helped drop those temperatures and allowed being outside a little more bearable. Temperatures heading into the evening will range in the mid to lower 70s and even the upper 60s in select locations. Sunday morning will feature some clouds, but nothing in the way of rain until the afternoon hours when pop-up storms are expected to form. Similar to today, some of these storms could be on the heavier side and produce heavy rain and lightning.

Heading into next week, rain chances are much lower throughout the week, and the temperatures stay around average. Rain chances are expected to increase heading into next weekend as some tropical mischief is brewing in the southern portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

Models are still in some disagreement as to what is the expected development of the low pressure in the Gulf. Enough shear is in place to the north of the system to assist in dissipating any chance of hurricane development, but if the system still tracks northward as a mass of thunderstorms, heavy rain can be expected for next weekend for parts of south Alabama.