Shelby Endorses Former Chief of Staff Katie Britt in U.S. Senate Race

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Alabama) has endorsed his former chief of staff Katie Britt in the GOP primary for his Senate seat.

In comments to Politico, he called her the best-qualified candidate to come along in a long time.

Shelby is retiring at the end of his sixth term, igniting a competitive GOP primary.

Britt so far is in a three-way race for the GOP nomination along with U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks and businesswoman Lynda Blanchard, who was former President Donald Trump’s ambassador to Slovenia. Trump in April endorsed Brooks in the race.

