Highway 231 Northbound in Montgomery County Closed Due to Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

According to ALEA, Highway 231 at Hwy. 82 in Montgomery County is closed.

A two vehicle accident that happened at around 1:30pm Sunday has closed the Northbound lane of Hwy. 231.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid this area if possible and seek and alternate route.

We will update this story as details come in.