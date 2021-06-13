One Dead in Tuskegee Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Tuskegee Saturday night.

Around 11:30 last night, authorities were called to the 2900 block of Davidson street based on reports of gunshots.

On the scene authorties police located 25 year old Tuskegee resident Derrick Bailey who had been fatally shot.

Police reportedly saw several vehicles leave the scene prior to their arrival. Another male victim with multiple non-fatal gunshot wounds was also found near the scene.

Four men, 24 year old Larobert Demetreon, 42 year old Zavier Isiah Green, 32 year old Cornelius Bowen and and 24 year old Keon Mourice Jones have been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, including murder and attempted murder.