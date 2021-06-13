Rain Chances Begin To Decrease But Summer Heat Lingers

by Riley Blackwell

We have seen some mid-90s across Central and South Alabama today, and we will not be deviating from those temperatures Monday. Rain chances will begin to taper off into the evening hours tonight, but there still remains a possibility for stronger storms in parts of West Alabama. Heat index values neared and rose over 100 in several spots today, just giving us a hint of what to expect when the main portion of summer rolls around. The rest of the week sees rain chances fall during the work week, but start to trend upwards as the weekend nears. Temperatures will hover right below average in the upper-80s. The tropics are also beginning to get a little more active, as the National Hurricane Center has upgraded an area of development near the Bay of Campeche to 50%. If models begin to agree a little more with the track of the system, whether a hurricane develops or not, heavy rain could be an issue for South and Central Alabama.

When looking at an analysis of the environment near the area of interest, a decent amount of shear is due north of the system, which will likely hinder any kind of strengthening in the upcoming days. The system will also be moving into cooler waters as it tracks northward through the Gulf of Mexico. Another area of possible tropical development has been located off the coast of South Carolina, but this will likely pose little to no threat to the United States.