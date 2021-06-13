Sheriff “Big John” Williams Remembered with Motorcycle Ride in Lowndes County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The life of Lowndes County Sheriff “Big John” Williams was remembered with the 2nd annual “Ramblin Thunder” motorcycle ride.

Several motorcycle clubs from throughout the state came together for a 130-mile ride through Lowndes County on Saturday morning. They are raising money for student scholarships.

Three scholarships were presented to students earlier this year.

Sheriff Williams was shot and killed in Hayneville in November of 2019. Investigators say he had stopped at the QV convenience store and had asked someone in the parking lot to turn down their radio.

William Johnson is charged with capital murder in the death of the sheriff.