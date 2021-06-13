Two Killed in Motorcycle Crash on I-65 South of Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a motorcycle crash on Interstate 65 just south of Montgomery has killed two people.

State troopers say 35-year-old George Wallace Williams and his passenger, 30 -year-old Bridget Leashae Williams, both of Hanceville, were killed just after 8 a.m yesterday about three miles south of Montgomery.

Investigators say Mr. Williams had tried passing another vehicle when the motorcycle left the roadway and hit a cable barrier. Both were thrown from the motorcycle and were pronounced dead at the scene.