ASU Football: Gray named to FCS ADA Academic All-Star Team for second time

by Janae Smith

CLEVELAND, Ohio | Alabama State running Ezra Gray added another academic honor this week as he was one of 54 individuals named to the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Director Association (FCS ADA) 23rd annual Academic All-Star Team.

The honor was the second in as many days for Gray as he was named CoSIDA Academic All-District for the second consecutive year.

Gray (Lynn Haven, Fla.) was named to the FCS ADA Academic All-Star Team a year ago and was also chosen as the co-FCS ADA Scholar Athlete of the Year. Gray was named a First Team CoSIDA Academic All-America last season, has been a two-time selection as the Magic City Classic Scholar Athlete, named a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy Award – considered the Academic Heisman, and was a finalist for the Doris Robinson Scholar Athlete of the Year award.

On the field, he is a two-time All-SWAC selection as a running back including a First Team selection in the spring 2021 and is also a two-time All-SWAC selection as a return specialist. This past season, Gray led the SWAC in rushing and was named a First Team BOXTOROW All-American as a running back and will return in the fall for his final season of eligibility due to COVID-19. During his career, Gray has rushed for 1,808 yards, a number that is inside the top-10 all-time at Alabama State, and has scored nine touchdowns. He has also hauled in 47 receptions for 265 yards and a touchdown, while also averaging 22.9 yards per kick return over his career.

