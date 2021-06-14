Chip Shortage Leads to Production Shutdown at Montgomery’s Hyundai Plant

by Alabama News Network Staff

Production at Montgomery’s Hyundai plant has been stopped for the week because of a shortage in semiconductor chips. That shortage is affecting several automakers.

Most of the workers will remain on the job for this week, including those in maintenance, the engine shop and those who handle vehicles that have already been built.

“Unfortunately, you know, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama still managed through this chip shortage up until this point,” plant spokesman Robert Burns told Alabama News Network. “The supplier could not supply enough parts for us to operate during the week of June 14, so we will have about 1,000 team members who will not be able to work during the week of the 14th.”

Burns says the company will be filing unemployment paperwork this week for all employees who have to miss work because of the chip shortage.

The Montgomery plant builds the Sonata and Elantra sedans as well as the Santa Fe and Tucson SUVs. It is also building the new Santa Cruz pickup, which was unveiled in April.

The plant has about 3,000 workers.