Demolition To Begin On Tallassee High School, New Building Coming 2022

by Mattie Davis

Demolition begins this week on Tallassee High School, and alumni are looking back on their memories in the building.

In 1929, the first Tallassee students walked the halls of their current high school. This week the school system is saying goodbye to the building where memories were made for almost 100 years.

“Here in Tallassee, the high school is the center piece of our community,” Dr. Brock Nolin Superintendent of Tallassee City Schools said. “Its time to move on, close this chapter, and begin a new one.”

Demolition is set to begin June 14 and construction of a new high school has already begun. This project has been in talks for almost 20 years. Pieces from the old building will be used in the new including arch work, columns, and flooring.

Alumni say despite the school building being gone, the memories will never fade.

“I was on the state championship football team, so of course I have that memory of driving down this road in front of the school after we won it,” THS alumni John Stonaker said. “It was a pretty special time.”

“We have homecoming pep rallies Friday morning of the homecoming game, and the night before we rolled the school building,” THS alumni Natalie Davis said. “When everyone drove up, it was rolled so that was a fun time.”

The school system believes they are turning the corner to a brighter age for the whole Tallassee community.

“With education being one of the center points for economic growth, its going to lend itself to not only school system growth but also economic growth for our community,” Nolin said.

The new building will open its doors to students for the fall 2022 semester. Until the new building is complete, the high school will operate out of existing school system buildings and modular classrooms.

The school system is working on a book featuring the building’s history for interested alumni.