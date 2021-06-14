Fugitive Turns Himself In to Dallas County Deputies

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers that fugitive Jamal Malik Molette has now been placed under arrest.

According to CrimeStoppers, Molette turned himself over at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office today. Molette had discussed turning himself in with Dallas County Investigators over the phone after seeing himself aired on a CrimeStoppers media segment. Alabama News Network had featured the case.

He was served warrants for two counts of attempted murder, domestic violence and two counts of firing a gun into an occupied vehicle.

Last week, a district judge approved no bond for Molette.