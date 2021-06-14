MFR: Man Hospitalized Following Early-Morning Fairground Road House Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire/Rescue is investigating a fire that occurred on Monday, June 14, around 4:00 am.

Fire units received call of a house fire in 3600 block of Fairground Road. At the scene, they located a two-story home in flames with smoke visible. Crew performed a search of the home and located a male on the second floor of the home. They transported him to Baptipst South Emergency Room to be treated for smoke inhalation.

All other occupants exited the home under their own will before fire units got there.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.