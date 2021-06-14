MPD: 87-Year-Old man Charged with Renee Drive Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Friday. Police charged Willie Kendrick, 87, with second degree assault for his role in a shooting that occurred on Renee Drive.

On Friday, June 11, around 4:55pm, MPD and medics responded to a call of a subject shot in the 3000 block of Renee Drive. At the scene, police located an adult male suffered from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medics transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently under investigation.