NEW SERIES PREMIERE TONIGHT: The Republic of Sarah

by Janae Smith

1/16 REP101a_0035r The Republic of Sarah -- “Pilot” -- Image Number: REP101a_0035r -- Pictured: Hope Lauren as Corinne Dearborn -- Photo: Philippe Bossé/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

2/16 REP101a_0087r1 The Republic of Sarah -- “Pilot” -- Image Number: REP101a_0087r1 -- Pictured: Luke Mitchell as Danny Cooper -- Photo: Philippe Bossé/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

3/16 REP101a_0236r The Republic of Sarah -- “Pilot” -- Image Number: REP101a_0236r -- Pictured: Stella Baker as Sarah Cooper -- Photo: Philippe Bossé/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

4/16 REP101a_0338r The Republic of Sarah -- “Pilot” -- Image Number: REP101a_0338r -- Pictured (L - R): Salvatore Antonio as Luis Vidal, Izabella Alvarez as Maya Jimenez and Forrest Goodluck as Tyler Easterbrook -- Photo: Philippe Bossé/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

5/16 REP101A_0577r The Republic of Sarah -- "Pilot" -- Image Number: REP101A_0577r.jpg -- Pictured: Stella Baker as Sarah Cooper -- Photo: Philippe Bossé/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.



6/16 REP101B_0205r The Republic of Sarah -- "Pilot" -- Image Number: REP101B_0205r.jpg -- Pictured: Stella Baker as Sarah Cooper -- Photo: Philippe Bossé/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

7/16 REP101b_0642r The Republic of Sarah -- “Pilot” -- Image Number: REP101b_0642r -- Pictured: Luke Mitchell as Danny Cooper -- Photo: Panagiotis Pantazidis/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

8/16 REP101b_0885r The Republic of Sarah -- “Pilot” -- Image Number: REP101b_0885r -- Pictured (L - R): Nia Holloway as Amy “AJ” Johnson and Stella Baker as Sarah Cooper -- Photo: Panagiotis Pantazidis/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

9/16 REP101b_1154r The Republic of Sarah -- “Pilot” -- Image Number: REP101b_1154r -- Pictured: Stella Baker as Sarah Cooper -- Photo: Panagiotis Pantazidis/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

10/16 REP101c_0053r1 The Republic of Sarah -- “Pilot” -- Image Number: REP101c_0053r1 -- Pictured: Stella Baker as Sarah Cooper -- Photo: Philippe Bossé/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.



11/16 REP101c_0059r1 The Republic of Sarah -- “Pilot” -- Image Number: REP101c_0059r1 -- Pictured: Ian Duff as Grover Sims -- Photo: Philippe Bossé/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

12/16 REP101c_0069r1 The Republic of Sarah -- “Pilot” -- Image Number: REP101c_0069r1 -- Pictured: Nia Holloway as Amy “AJ” Johnson -- Photo: Philippe Bossé/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

13/16 REP101c_0111r1 The Republic of Sarah -- “Pilot” -- Image Number: REP101c_0111r1 -- Pictured: Luke Mitchell as Danny Cooper -- Photo: Philippe Bossé/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

14/16 REP101c_0123r1 The Republic of Sarah -- “Pilot” -- Image Number: REP101c_0123r1 -- Pictured: Hope Lauren as Corinne Dearborn -- Photo: Philippe Bossé/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

15/16 REP101d_0277r The Republic of Sarah -- “Pilot” -- Image Number: REP101d_0277r -- Pictured: Stella Baker as Sarah Cooper -- Photo: Panagiotis Pantazidis/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.



16/16 REP101d_0599r The Republic of Sarah -- “Pilot” -- Image Number: REP101d_0599r -- Pictured: Stella Baker as Sarah Cooper -- Photo: Panagiotis Pantazidis/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

































SERIES PREMIERE – The bucolic tranquility of Greylock, New Hampshire is upended when a massive vein of coltan – an incredibly valuable mineral used in tech – is discovered under the town. State-backed mining company Lydon Industries swoops in with plans to extract the mineral, which will wipe Greylock off the map. With her friends and family in danger of losing their homes, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Stella Baker) vows to stop Lydon’s bulldozers. Leading Lydon’s efforts is Sarah’s estranged brother, Danny Cooper (Luke Mitchell). After enduring a difficult childhood at the hands of his mother, former New Hampshire state senator Ellen Cooper (Megan Follows), Danny is eager to exact his revenge on a community he feels abandoned him. Sarah enlists her friends – fellow teacher Corinne Dearborn (Hope Lauren), police officer Amy “AJ” Johnson (Nia Holloway), and diner manager Grover Simms (Ian Duff) – in the fight against Danny. There seems to be no way to stop the town’s impending demise, until Sarah proposes an oddly intriguing solution: Greylock could declare independence, since the town’s land was never properly claimed by the United States. With the help of a group of supporters that includes Sarah’s friends and three of her teenage students – LA transplant Maya Jiménez (Izabella Alvarez), introspective outsider Tyler Easterbrook (Forrest Goodluck), and preppy “popular girl” Bella Whitmore (Landry Bender) – they win the vote. Now, Sarah and her allies must confront an even more daunting task: building a country from scratch.

The SERIES PREMIERE of The Republic of Sarah airs TONIGHT at 8PM on your local CW Montgomery!