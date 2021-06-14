Prattville Community Celebrates Resident’s 100th Birthday

by Mattie Davis

Prattville Native, Ruth Hunt, reached 100 years old last week, and Sunday her loved ones honored her with a parade.

Hunt was born on June 21, 1921. Family, friends, and staff at the Harbor at Hickory Hill organized a parade of people from the community to wish her “happy birthday”. Visitors included the Autauga County Sheriff’s departments and the Holtville High School Cheerleaders and Majorettes.

Hunt says she is grateful for those who gave her such a special day.

“It feels wonderful, I don’t even know how I feel,” Hunt said. “I guess if I’ve gone this long then I can go more.”

The parade took place at the Harbor at Hickory Hill in Prattville from 2:00 – 4:00.

Happy birthday Ruth Hunt from the entire Alabama News Network team!