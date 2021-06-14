Senior Citizen Shot Dead in Her Selma Apartment

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A tragic story out of Selma tonight. A 76 year old woman is shot and killed in her home.

News that a senior citizen was shot to death in her apartment — has people around town stunned and outraged.

Estella Smith was killed Sunday night — when someone shot into her apartment at Bradley Homes — located on the 2500 block of Montague Street.

Elaine Smith is her daughter.

“They shot several times,” said Elaine Smith.

“They shot all around the door and bullets hit all in the bathroom. And then right inside the door at the light switch. Bullets hit everywhere in that house. She was just in the house watching TV. And some random people out of nowhere just came and shot my mama and killed my mama in her dining room area.”

The Smith family is hurting from the loss of their loved one. And because of the violent way she was taken away from them. They want whoever is responsible for her death — brought to justice.

“I am very hurt. I hadn’t been to sleep at all,” said Elaine Smith.

No arrests have been made in the case. The ALEA State Bureau of investigation is assisting Selma Police with the investigation.

“Right now we don’t have any leads,” said Chief Kenta Fulford.

“But we’re asking anyone with any information about this horrific event to give us a call. And let us know if you saw anything. Or if you have cameras.”

Anyone with information that could help investigators — call Selma Police at (334) 874-2125.

Or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.

It’s the city’s 10th murder of 2021.