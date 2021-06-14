Several Arrests Reslted from Strategy by Montgomery Police to Decrease Gun Violence in Sheridan Heights, Brookview Communities

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department recently launched a plan to combat an uptick in gun violence in Sheridan Heights and Brookview. These are both communities on the North side of Montgomery.

MPD has placed proactive detail units throughout the area in an effort to deter crime.

Multiple have been a direct result of MPD’s strategy plan. Those arrests include:

MPD charged Jef’Daysha Woods, 20, with Murder that occurred on May 27, 2021, around 4:30 p.m., in the 3500 block of Faro Court

MPD charged Kaniaus Johnson, 22, with second degree Assault that occurred on June 6, 2021, around 8:20 p.m., in the 400 block of Castlebrook Drive

MPD charged Michael Law, 35, with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling, Discharging a Firearm into an Unoccupied Vehicle, and Violation of License to Carry Pistol that occurred on June 10, 2021, around 7:50 p.m., in the area of Woodbrook Drive and Oakbrook Drive

MPD charged Lagregory Barnwell, 21, with Discharging a Firearm into an Unoccupied Vehicle, first degree Theft of Property, first degree Possession of Marijuana, second degree Receiving Stolen Property, Attempting to Elude, and Violation of License to Carry a Pistol that occurred on June 11, 2021, at about 9:45 a.m., in the area of Oakbrook Drive and Oakbrook Court. It was later determined that Barnwell was out on bond for Murder in Macon County and first degree Robbery in Tallapoosa County

There have been 38 homicides in Montgomery in 2021.