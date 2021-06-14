Shortage of Semiconductor Chips Cause Montgomery Hyundai Plant to Stop Production For a Week

by Ja Nai Wright

The production line that makes many of Hyundai’s North American vehicles will be halted this week due to the chip shortage.

The shutdown will leave about 1,000 regular workers temporarily unemployed for seven days.

“Unfortunately you know Hyundai motor manufacturing Alabama still managed through this chip shortage up until this point. The supplier could not supply enough parts for us to operate during the week of June 14th so we will have about a thousand team members who will not be able to work during the week of the 14th.” – Robert Burns

With this being a global issue that is effecting more than just car manufacturing, the U.S. Senate proposed a bill called The United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021, which if passed would provide $52 billion to support domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

“The industry as a whole has been stretched by the high consumer demand for things like appliances, televisions, computers, and other components or things in the economy that require a microchip as well.”

Mr. Burns says that they will be working to ensure that the employees that are missing work this week will be compensated

“We work very closely with the Alabama department of labor to do what we call a mass upload of data. And so that system was set up during COVID-19 for not just our plant but for employers across the state and that system is still active today.”

Roughly 3,000 people work at the Montgomery plant. Most of them will continue to work this week. That includes maintenance workers, employees processing completed vehicles, and engine shop employees building engines to be delivered to Kia’s plant in Georgia.