Trending Drier This Week

by Shane Butler



We have a change in our hot and humid weather pattern. A frontal boundary moves through our area Tuesday. Drier air spills in behind the boundary and you notice the less humid air for a change. Mornings will start out fairly mild with mid 60s likely. Afternoon temps will still warm into the 90s but it won’t feel quite as bad as what we’ve dealt with lately. It will be a sunny and dry weather setup through at least Friday. We’re turning our attention to the gulf for the latter half of the week. Looks like a tropical system will be approaching the gulf coast. Tropical moisture will overspread the region and we could be looking at a rather wet Father’s Day weekend. Models are in agreement with some type of system but it’s too early for specifics. We will be monitoring the situation through the week and keep you posted.