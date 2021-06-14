U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell Announces Funeral Arrangements for Her Mother

by Alabama News Network Staff

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Alabama) has announced the funeral arrangements for her mother, Nancy Gardner Sewell. Her mother died Thursday at the age of 81 of pancreatic cancer.

“My brother and I were blessed to have an amazing mother who blazed trails in education, public service, and community activism,” said Rep. Sewell. “As the first Black Councilwoman for the City of Selma, Nancy Gardner Sewell paved the way for the journey that now I have the privilege to travel as Alabama’s first Black Congresswoman.”

“My mother was the epitome of a servant leader from her more than 50-year commitment to serving underprivileged children in the Alabama Blackbelt to holding international positions in her beloved Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and to her lifelong dedication to uplifting the Selma-Dallas County community,” continued Sewell. “We know that our mother, Nancy Gardner Sewell, sowed many seeds and that her legacy will live on in the many lives that she impacted.”

Here are the arrangements:

Friday – 11:00 AM – Homegoing Service

Beulah Primitive Baptist Church

3304 County Road 37 South

Hope Hull, AL 36043

The church was pastored by Nancy Sewell’s father and is currently pastored by her brother, Tom Gardner III.

Saturday – 10:00AM-12:00PM – Lying in Repose

Historic Brown Chapel AME Church

410 Martin Luther King Street

Selma, AL 36703

Mask required; No Photos allowed

Saturday – 12:00PM – Memorial Celebration of Life

Historic Brown Chapel AME Church

410 Martin Luther King Street

Selma, AL 36703

This was Nancy Sewell’s home church.

Interment:

New Live Oak Cemetery

22 Dallas Avenue

Selma, AL 36701