Woman Acquitted of Theft Sues Former Boss Over Claim

by Alabama News Network Staff

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A Dothan woman who was cleared of theft charges after a former employer accused her of stealing from his wedding venue business is now suing her one-time boss for $4 million.

Gayla White’s lawsuit accuses Eddie Donaldson of defamation, slander, and other acts. White is a former member of Dothan’s planning commission.

She claims Donaldson had her arrested because he wanted to go to the beach and she wouldn’t work at a planned wedding. Records show Donaldson hasn’t responded to the lawsuit in court and does not yet have an attorney.

