All City of Montgomery Employees Getting Pay Raises for the First Time in Years

by Alabama News Network Staff

Frontline workers, first-responders and public safety professionals in Montgomery will see more money in their paychecks for the first time in several years.

Mayor Steven L. Reed revised the City of Montgomery’s pay plan to align employee compensation with that offered by comparable cities and organizations. This will result in substantial salary increases for the Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery Fire/Rescue, Sanitation, Street Maintenance and all City employees. The change will be effective on Oct. 1, 2021.

“This restructuring comes after a long process of review,” Mayor Reed said. “It will help us support those who take care of our community while also ensuring the City can recruit and retain the necessary number of officers, Sanitation workers or administrative positions to be a more responsive organization.”

The Montgomery City-County Personnel Board approved the measure on June 8. Updates vary by pay plan category, but all City employees will see double-digit percentage increases in salary. The pay plan rate for the Public Safety category, which includes police officers and firefighters, will increase by 14.5 percent. The Service Maintenance category, which includes Sanitation, Street Maintenance, Landfill and other departments, will increase by 19 percent.

An extensive survey was performed over the past year to evaluate the City’s compensation and benefit structure. The results of the research indicated that City of Montgomery employee salaries were well below those offered by peer cities and organizations. Several years without merit increases or cost of living adjustments compounded the problem, which will now be resolved. The measure will put the City of Montgomery at or near the top in employee compensation in these categories relative to peer cities.

For more information, please visit www.montgomeryal.gov.