As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease Montgomery Sees Increase In Tourism

by Mattie Davis

One year ago, Montgomery tourism was at an all time low due to the pandemic, but now as restrictions begin to ease tourists are coming back to the capital city.

The City of Montgomery offers all kinds of attractions and historic sites from the Rosa Parks Museum, to the state capital, and more.

The Young family travelled to explore Montgomery’s history.

“We’re from Las Vegas, and to be able to come down to a city and go back out and tour, I think its really great,” Marlon Young said.

Joseph Thomas from True Divine Baptist Church Daycare brought a class of students to the downtown area.

“I’m thankful that we’re able to do this now after a year long of a pandemic,” Thomas said. “Now we’re back out in the community, Legacy Museum and the Freedom Rider Museum. I think its just amazing that we have this opportunity.”

The Montgomery Chamber of Commerce said hotels were only reaching 30% occupancy this time last year. Now, they are up to almost 60%.

Going forward the chamber has plans to launch new tourism initiatives in July including opening a new welcome center downtown.

They are marketing the city to companies and corporations across the country as a destination for diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

The chamber is also anticipating more travel to the area when the white water attraction opens in Montgomery in 2023, and are hoping it brings a young crowd to the city.