City Officials and Residents Discuss Changes Happening In Montgomery.

by Ja Nai Wright

Montgomery is going through many changes from the roads being repaved and businesses being created to the new white water facility that is underway. The city is also working to get a new police chief to help with the crime in the capital city.

Despite positive changes happening in Montgomery, there are still many issues the city faces including pollution, and a low employment rate, though the issue on most residents minds is crime in Montgomery and what is being done about it.

Councilman Cornelius “CC” Calhoun says that it is important for the community to get involved to help prevent crime.

“We have got to reach those 10 percent of people that’s out here in Montgomery that is causing havoc and reeking havoc in Montgomery, and those are some of the things we are going to try to do starting this weekend with conversations with the council people. to talk about some of the things that the community sees because we don’t know it all, what they see that we can try to implement here as a city.” – Calhoun

Tuesday,the Vaughn Meadows Community held a meeting to discuss some of these concerns they have within their neighborhoods. The neighborhood association president says how important it is for members of the city council and police to be connected with the residents.

“People like neighborhood services or city councilmans come in and they give us, hey this is what were doing, this is why were doing it this is where were headed. and it puts us all either at ease or gives us ideas on how to go forward.” – Alecia Bozeman

“I want to hear your ideas, I want to hear your thoughts, I want to hear your concerns, I want to hear your issues, and I tell people in my district i cannot fix what I don’t know about, so if you don’t tell me about it how can i fix it. but once you tell me about it. see how i fix it.” – Oronde Mitchell

With Montgomery getting a new police chief residents are optimistic about how this could potentially change how the city handles crime.

“Change is hard and it takes a while to get adjusted, and I hope that we will all just be patient and see what the new leadership is willing to do.” – Alecia Bozeman

The overall message is that in order to see change, the community has to come together to make it happen. Councillors Calhoun and Mitchell will be hosting a coffee and conversation with the councilman event, Friday June 18th, at 8 am. It is at The Coffee Shop on 981 Adams Avenue.

