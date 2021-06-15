Drier Air Mass Returns

by Shane Butler



A frontal boundary sweeps southward and ushers in drier air for a few days. You will notice the difference Wednesday morning. Temps start out in the lower to mid 60s and recover into the upper 80s to lower 90s. The drier air will make it feel less humid and that should provide a bit of comfort. It doesn’t last long this time of the year though. Tropical moisture will come streaming back into the area Friday and we’re heading towards a rather wet weekend. All indications are a tropical system will be taking shape in the western gulf later this week. The system could become a tropical depression or storm before it moves onshore over the weekend. Model data wants to bring the system through Alabama Saturday into Sunday. Depending on the track, we could be looking at heavy rain and storms. Maybe even severe storms for parts of our area. It’s still too early to know for certain but we’re watching and will keep you posted. In the mean time, enjoy some milder conditions for a few days.