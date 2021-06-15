Former MPS Athletic Director Arrested on Felony Ethics Charge

by Alabama News Network Staff

A former coach and teacher in Montgomery is facing jail time after a recent arrest.

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest of Chauncey Alonzo Shines, 52, on Tuesday. Shines, a former athletic director, a basketball coach and teacher at Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School, faces felony ethic charges.

Attorney General Marshall’s Special Prosecutions Division presented evidence to a Montgomery County grand jury on May 14 resulting in Shines’ indictment. The indictment states Shines violated the Alabama Ethics Act by using his position for personal gain. It says he spent money belonging to Montgomery Public Schools.

No further information about the investigation or about Shines’ alleged crimes.

On Monday, June 14, Shines surrendered to MCSO but has bonded out.

If convicted, Shines faces a maximum penalty of two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000.