Hot Tuesday; Tropical Troubles for the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

Today will be mainly sunny and hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s, rain chances will be much lower with only a few isolated storms across South Alabama where a few strong storms are possible. Wednesday through Friday it will be slightly cooler with lower humidity levels with plenty of sunshine on each day. Humidity levels will start to creep back up on Friday, so it will be a little less comfortable. No rain at this time through Friday night. Highs will be in the lower 90s these three days.

IN THE TROPICS: Tropical Storm Bill formed yesterday and is not threat to the U.S. Bill is moving toward the northeast near 23 mph, and this general motion is expected through Wednesday with increasing forward speed. Satellite-derived wind data indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is possible on Tuesday, however the system is expected to become a post-tropical low and dissipate on Wednesday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches).

1. Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue over the Bay of Campeche in association with a broad low pressure area. Gradual development of this disturbance is possible during the next couple of days while it meanders near the coast of Mexico. The system should begin to move northward by midweek, and a tropical depression is likely to form late in the week when the low moves across the central or northwestern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days. Heavy rains could also begin to impact portions of the northern Gulf Coast on Friday. Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

2. A tropical wave located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of cloudiness and disorganized showers. Any development of this system should be slow to occur during the next few days. Thereafter, a combination of dry air aloft and strong upper-level winds will limit chances of formation while the wave moves over the central tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

WEEKEND WEATHER: It looks like we will quite a bit of tropical moisture to deal with starting on Saturday afternoon as we’ll have a likely potential tropical system moving onshore to our south-southwest. More of that moisture moves in on Sunday as the low is modeled to be somewhere in south Mississippi, then tracking across Alabama late Sunday night and Monday. It is still too early to be certain on track or strength, this system looks to bring heavy rainfall to Alabama this weekend and early next week. Temperatures this weekend will be in the 80s with very humid conditions due to the tropical air mass in place. A lot can and will change in the coming days with this system, so stay tuned.

