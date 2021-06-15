Montgomery Police Make Arrest in Kelly Circle Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they have made an arrest in the June 8 murder case on Kelly Circle.

Police say they have charged 21-year-old Carl Smith III of Montgomery with murder. He is charged with killing 32-year-old Anthony Jackson.

Jackson was shot in the 3000 block of Kelly Circle at about 8 p.m. June 8. He was taken to a hospital but later died.

Police say Smith was taken into custody today by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.