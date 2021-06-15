Montgomery Regional Airport Searching for New Executive Director

by Alabama News Network Staff

As Alabama News Network reported Friday, Montgomery Regional Airport Executive Director Marshall Taggart has resigned.

Taggart’s resignation was effective May 31. The reason for his resignation is so that he can finish his academic research related to his dissertation.

He had been with the airport for two years.

The Montgomery Airport Authority Board of Trustees has appointed Willie Carter, Jr. as interim executive director.

A search process to find a permanent executive director will be announced soon.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates on this story.