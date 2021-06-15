Pay It Forward: Mandi Blocker of Tallassee

by Ellis Eskew

Our Pay It Forward honoree this week is Mandi Blocker of Tallassee. She is a nurse at Tallassee Health and Rehab nursing home.

Blocker was nominated by her mother-in-law for all she does as a nurse especially this past year during the pandemic.

Being a nurse takes a special person.

And Mandi Blocker says she knew from an early age that’s what she wanted to do.

“I love to help people especially going home and knowing you’ve made a difference. Just getting to really know these people and becoming part of their family,” said Blocker.

She works at Tallassee Health and Rehabilitation.

I asked her what it was like working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hard to the point that seeing it is real and seeing what they are going through. They are not able to see their families. It’s getting better now but during that time with a lot of people lost, it was hard and still is. I just love what I do,” said Blocker.