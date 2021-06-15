Teen Killed After Being Struck by Lightning While Swimming

by Alabama News Network Staff

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — A 15-year-old from Alabama was killed after being struck by lightning while swimming off Tybee Island in Georgia.

The Tybee Island Police Department said it received a 911 call Saturday afternoon about a young woman who had possibly struck by lightning while swimming in the ocean. She was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. Authorities said the family told investigators that the 15-year-old was visiting Tybee Island from Alabama.

According to the National Weather Service, lightning killed an average of 27 people each year between 2009 and 2018.

