Truck Driver Killed in Wreck on Selma Highway

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a truck driver has been killed in a wreck on Selma Highway.

Police say at about 4:50 this morning, they responded to 2800 Selma Highway. They found a single cab Freightliner that had crashed into a cement bridge wall.

Police say the driver, 34-year-old Randy McLaughlin of Georgia, was killed.

This is the 11th traffic death of 2021 in Montgomery.