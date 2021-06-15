Update: Police Say Gunman Who Killed Two People at Albertville Factory Killed Himself

by Alabama News Network Staff

Police in Albertville say a worker who killed two people and wounded two more at a fire hydrant factory has been found dead.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith says the suspect apparently killed himself in a car found in Guntersville, about 15 miles from the factory.

Gunfire broke out at about 2:30 a.m. today at a Mueller Co. plant in Albertville. Smith says it’s not immediately known what prompted the shooting.

The factory has more than 400 workers, giving the town its nickname of “Fire Hydrant Capital of the World.”

Albertville and Guntersville are in Marshall County, north of Gadsden.

