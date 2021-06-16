Camp Conquest Serving As Kids Summer Camp For Burn Survivors

by Mattie Davis

Camp Conquest is a kid’s summer camp for burn survivors, where campers meet with others who have been through similar experiences.

The camp has been responding to the needs of pediatric burn survivors for over 20 years. Each summer, they host a week long experience at Children’s Harbor on Lake Martin. Campers spend their days boating, swimming, and meeting other survivors. Alabama Fire Marshals from across the state volunteer as camp counselors.

“They do everything,” Scotty Robertson President of the Pediatric Burn Foundation and Camp Conquest said. “Firefighters jump in where there is a need, and they have been great partners.”

Campers say this gives them an opportunity to build relationships with firefighters who know what they have been through. This allows some to even build relationships with those who were at the scenes of their accidents.

Counselors look forward to serving at Camp Conquest each year because of the impact the children have on their lives.

The camp provides survivors with a community of children who have similar backgrounds, but during the week its not about what they have gone through. Its about having fun.

“When they’re here, they don’t focus on the scars, the burns, or the history of how they here, they focus on inter tubing or team competitions,” Joshua Vincent City of Lincoln Fire Chief said.