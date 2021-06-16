Chantilly 13 Movie Theatres to Reopen Under AMC Banner

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Chantilly 13 movie theatres off Chantilly Parkway in Montgomery will soon reopen as AMC Classic Chantilly 13. The reopening is expected to happen later this month.

The Chantilly 13 theatres had been part of Carmike Cinemas when they first opened in 2014, but later became a New Vision property.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of the theatres last year. New Vision eventually went out of business.

AMC is reopening a total of eight previous New Vision locations in several cities. AMC also operates Festival Plaza 16 on Vaughn Road in Montgomery.

