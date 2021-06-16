Death Investigation Underway in South Montgomery County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a death investigation in south Montgomery County.

MCSO Colonel Jon Briggs said the body of an unknown black male was located in the 8800 block of Woodley Road, just south of Trotman Road.

A portion of Woodley Road is expected to be closed while investigators are on the scene.

Alabama News Network has a crew heading to the scene. Stay with us for the very latest on this developing story.