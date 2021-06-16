Heavy Rainfall Potential This Weekend

by Shane Butler

A drier air mass has moved into place and we get to enjoy lower humidity levels through Thursday. The dry air makes it feel more comfortable, especially during the early morning hours. Abundant sunshine really takes advantage of the dry air and temps respond with highs easily reaching the lower 90s Thursday afternoon. Enjoy the milder air while it last because moisture is coming back in a big way this weekend. A broad area of low pressure in the southwestern gulf could become a tropical depression either Thursday or Friday. This system will transport tropical moisture back into the state. It has all the makings of a significant rainfall event for our area starting Saturday and lingering through early next week. We could see as much as 4-8 inches of rainfall. Flooding is a concern as this system moves slowly over the state. Another threat coming with this system will be strong to severe storms. We can’t rule out some quick spin up tornadoes, mainly Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Temps will hover in the mid 80s for highs and lows in the 70s throughout the weekend. Tropical moisture lingers over us and the rainy weather pattern continues through at least Tuesday. We should see drier conditions returning by the middle of the week.