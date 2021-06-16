Lowndes Co. Residents Speak Out About Blocked Railroad Crossing

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in Lowndes County are speaking out about a railroad crossing that they say is blocked by trains. Sometimes for days at a time.

Spencer and Shelia Searight live in the Calhoun community of Lowndes County. They say trains continually block the railroad crossing on Bishop Bottom Road. And they want it to stop.

“Sometime I get so mad. I swear,” said Spencer.

“Some days you late for work. People late for school. You can’t get mail. Trash truck can’t come pick up your trash,” said Shelia.

“If an accident happen, we just pray that somebody can get here in time.”

Eighty-one year old Clarice Hare says sometimes the train blocks the road for days at a time.

“It’s a big problem,” she said.

“Cause I might have a seizure. And they need to take me to the hospital. What I’mma do? Die?”

“It really is a life or death situation in this area with those of us who have heart condition and that type of thing,” said Minnie Tolliver.

“Earlier this week it was on the track for two days straight. Two solid days blocking the track. And that’s just unacceptable,” said Lowndes Co. District Judge Adrian Johnson.

Johnson says the only other way out — is about 14 miles out of the way — on a narrow dirt road.

“You would think all they would need to do is break the train,” said Warren Casey.

“If they’re going to leave it for 24 hours — then they ought to break the train and let the traffic come through.”

Casey operates a feed business in the area that’s heading into peak season.

“I’d like to just see it get fixed,” he said.

“I don’t want to have my truck sitting around for a whole day doing nothing when it could be hauling feed you know, just cause they gotta block the tracks.”

“We’re just asking them to be conscientious of the people that live in this community,” said Johnson.

“And to break the train if it becomes necessary for the train to be on the track for more than a reasonable amount of time.”

CSX is the company that operates the trains.

Alabama News Network has contacted the company about the matter. We’re waiting for a response.