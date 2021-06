by Janae Smith

“Handy Haddish” / “Dancing with Elephants” – Twin boys help Tiffany Haddish with a modeling gig and a 9-year-old piano player tries to impress her with his amazing talent. Emmy® and Grammy® Award-winning actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish hosts.

Watch a new Kids Say The Darndest Things TONIGHT at 7PM on your CBS8!