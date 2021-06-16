State Finance Director to Retire Due to Health Concerns

by Alabama News Network Staff

State Finance Director Kelly Butler is retiring Aug. 1 because of a possible diagnosis of Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Gov. Kay Ivey announced his retirement today. Butler’s physician said early symptoms point to a diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, and he will undergo more tests.

The progressive disease attacks nerve cells controlling muscles throughout the body.

Ivey called Butler the epitome of a dedicated public servant. Butler called being finance director the honor of a lifetime.

