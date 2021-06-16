Trespassing Warrant Issued for Man Who Served Lawsuit to Mo Brooks

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuesday, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Congressman Eric Swalwell teammate Christian Seklecki of Georgia for the Class A misdemeanor of 1st Degree Criminal Trespass. Christian Seklecki illegally entered Congressman Mo Brooks’ (AL-05) home and accosted his wife, Martha Brooks, on June 6. On June 7, Congressman Brooks released home surveillance video proving Seklecki stalked Martha Brooks and ran into the Brooks’ home without the Brooks’ knowledge or permission.

Martha Brooks said, “On June 6th a process server illegally entered our home. I have worked with Huntsville City Police and the Madison County District Attorney’s office and sworn out a warrant for his arrest on the charge of 1st Degree Criminal Trespass. Mo and I take our security very seriously, as do all families. My hope is that my actions today will cause the process server to think twice before illegally invading the sanctity of someone else’s home, and put those who would threaten our security on notice that we will pursue illegal actions to the fullest extent of the law.”

Congressman Brooks said, “Congressman Eric Swalwell lied in his politically motivated, meritless lawsuit against President Donald Trump and me when he falsely claimed I incited the January 6th Capitol violence. Swalwell’s attorneys lied again when they strutted in front of the news media like peacocks in heat and falsely accused me of avoiding Swalwell’s lawsuit service when the fact is they could have served me roughly a hundred times before, during or after both Swalwell and I voted together on the House floor, or served me by U.S. Mail to my home address. In fact, when they finally got serious about serving me with the lawsuit, they served me not once, not twice, but three times, all within one week! So much for avoiding service or being difficult to find!

Brooks continued, “CNN and the Fake News Media compounded the Swalwell team lies by maliciously accepting Swalwell’s narrative without explaining that the law that puts the burden on the plaintiff to serve lawsuit papers (not the other way around), and without giving my printed rebuttals fair and balanced air time and article space. Swalwell’s team lied again then they denied their teammate illegally trespassed into my home. Well, the home security video, the Huntsville Police Department, the Madison County District Attorney’s office, a warrant magistrate and an arrest warrant all say differently.”

Brooks continued, “I ask Eric Swalwell to do the honorable thing and turn his teammate into Alabama authorities so that justice may be served and he can face the consequences of his criminal actions.”

Brooks concluded, “My wife, Martha, was scared to death when she discovered a stranger in our home hovering over her like a hawk! Fortunately, the fright soon turned into anger and Martha chased Swalwell’s teammate out of our house like a stray, scalded dog. You don’t mess with Martha! I am proud as can be to have her as my wife!”

Notably, Swalwell teammate and attorney Phil Andonian repeatedly and falsely claimed no crime was committed

On CNN’s New Day, Swalwell attorney Phil Andonian falsely claimed on June 7, “…the process server did not go into the Brooks’ home, and the Brooks’ know that.” (Breitbart)

Swalwell attorney Andonian is reported to have said on June 7, “The video shows that there never was any truth to Mo Brooks’ claim that the process server went into the Brooks’ house – as we have maintained all along.” (The Independent)

Swalwell attorney Andonian lied again when he told the New York Post on June 7, “No one entered or even attempted to enter the Brooks house. That allegation is completely untrue. A process server lawfully served the papers on Mo Brooks’ wife, as the federal rules allow.” (The New York Post)

Alabama Code Section 13A-7-2 sets the penalty for 1st Degree Criminal Trespass at up to a year in jail and a $6,000 fine. (Alabama Code)