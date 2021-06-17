Alabama juvenile lifer appeals life without parole sentence

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man sentenced to die in prison for a murder committed when he was 14 is appealing the life without parole sentence he has twice received. Evan Miller’s case became U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

Court records show Miller is appealing the resentencing he received in April.

Lawyers wrote they will argue to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals that the sentence is unconstitutional and that the judge failed to properly apply the Supreme Court ruling in his case that says judges should consider the special factors of youth. Miller was 14 in 2003 when he and another teen beat Cole Cannon with a baseball bat before setting fire to Cannon’s trailer.

