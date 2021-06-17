Alabama State Offices to Be Closed Friday in Observance of Juneteenth

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a memo to all state department heads stating that state offices will be closed Friday, June 18, to observe Juneteenth.

Today, President Biden signed a bill passed by Congress to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, starting immediately. The bill passed the Senate unanimously and was approved in the House 415-14.

Juneteenth marks the date of June 19, 1865, that slaves in Galveston, Texas, finally learned that slavery had been abolished, two months after Confederate troops had surrendered, marking the end of the Civil War.

Because Juneteenth falls on Saturday this year, the holiday will be marked on Friday, June 18. Federal offices will be closed, as will offices in the city of Montgomery.

This will be the 12th federal holiday.

Gov. Kay Ivey Juneteenth Memo