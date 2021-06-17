Auburn adds Miami to the future football schedule

by Adam Solomon

AUBURN, Ala.— The Auburn football program has added a home-and-home series with the University of Miami (Fla.) for the 2029 and 2030 seasons. Auburn will play at Miami on Sept. 1, 2029, and will host the Hurricanes at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Aug. 31, 2030.

Auburn is 7-4 all-time against Miami with the last meeting coming at the 1984 Kickoff Classic in East Rutherford, N.J., which Miami won 20-18. The last time the two programs met at Jordan-Hare was Oct. 7, 1978, when the Hurricanes won 17-15. Auburn shut out Miami 3-0 when the schools last met in Miami on Oct. 4, 1974

Auburn’s last home-and-home series against an Atlantic Coast Conference school was Clemson in 2016-17.