City Works to Improve Street Conditions in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

City streets in Selma are in bad shape. They’re full of potholes and sinkholes. And people want something done about it.

A raggedy street can tear up a vehicle. And the Queen City of Selma has a bunch of raggedy streets.

“It’s a bad situation,” said Eric Haynes.

The city is making a concerted effort to improve street conditions around town by filling potholes.

“We went out and assessed the worst potholes that we could find, the ones that people was complaining about the most. And we started filling those first,” said Public Works Director Henry Hicks.

The city is also dealing with sinkholes around town. Two big ones are located at the intersection of Plant Street and Perham Avenue.

Thounda Craig, Sr and his wife, Willie — live in a house on the corner.

“That’s a dangerous place there,” said Craig.

“It’s pretty dangerous and you can see it’s dangerous. And it ought to have been taken care of even ‘fore now,” he said.

“We trying to get the major ones the heavy traffic flow is going through. But we in the process of getting all the cave-ins done as soon as we can get the funding to get it taken care of,” said Councilman Michael Johnson.

Craig says he’s hopeful it’ll get fixed — but he’s heard it all before.

“They was out here about a month ago and said that they was gon’ fix it the next week. And next week ain’t got here yet.”

Hicks says more than 700 potholes — have been filled around the city — since December.